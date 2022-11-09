Winter Haven, FL (33880)

Today

Rain and wind. High 73F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with periods of rain. Low around 70F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.