Debbie Delores Williams. Photo provided by Lake Wales Police Department

Lake Wales Police Department officers are seeking help from the public to solve a 32-year-old missing person case.

According to LWPD, Debbie Delores Williams was reported missing in 1990. Police officials said there was evidence that her now deceased boyfriend murdered and buried Williams under a home near the bridge at Florida's Natural and U.S. Highway 27 in Lake Wales.

