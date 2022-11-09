Lake Wales Police Department officers are seeking help from the public to solve a 32-year-old missing person case.
According to LWPD, Debbie Delores Williams was reported missing in 1990. Police officials said there was evidence that her now deceased boyfriend murdered and buried Williams under a home near the bridge at Florida's Natural and U.S. Highway 27 in Lake Wales.
“An officer dressed in protective equipment went under the residence using a metal rod to probe the area for remains,” according to a press release. “Bones were located in the area Williams was rumored to be. Those bones were examined by the medical examiner’s office and confirmed to be animal bones.”
The current owners of the home are not suspects and have been cooperative. LWPD said staff are working toward having the home moved off of the property.
“Detectives have been in contact with USF for ground penetrating radar, so that once the residence has been moved a search can be conducted. If the ground penetrating radar indicates the possibility of remains, a dig will be conducted at that point,” a press release stated.
LWPD detectives have met with experts and investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, State Attorney’s Office, and Polk County Sheriff’s Office who have all pledged their assistance in this case.
“We have also been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding advancements in DNA collection and cataloging built to assist in matching missing persons with unidentified bodies found around the country,” according to a press release. “Going forward, detectives are working to rebuild the case file regarding Williams. This includes conducting interviews with those who knew Williams and the boyfriend. This proper documentation of the investigation will provide a thorough case file if Williams is not located during these endeavors.”
If you have any information regarding this case please contact Detective Ricky Hartwell or Sergeant Shawn Smith at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. You can also remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).