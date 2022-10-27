The second Central Florida Heroes 5K will be Nov. 12 to honor our veterans, fire fighters, law enforcement and healthcare workers.
The run/walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport and a health fair will follow from 8 a.m. to noon.
Orlando Health is the presenting partner of the event. Danielle DeJarlais, media relations manager, said Orlando Health enjoys partnering with the communities it serves.
“The Central Florida Heroes 5K is a great example of that,” she said. “This is the second year we’ve sponsored the event. We’ll donate the proceeds from the race back to local nonprofits.
“Orlando Health is proud to sponsor this event that recognizes veterans, firefighters, law enforcement and health care professionals. The dedication and commitment these heroes exhibit every day deserves to be celebrated,” she said.
Other sponsors are the City of Davenport, Four Corners News Sun, Home Solution Lenders, Posner Auto Group, Central Florida Health Care and Care Plus. Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Kim Edwards, publisher of D-R Media, said they are expecting at least 125 runners and each finisher will receive a medal.
“We wanted a way to honor our Central Florida heroes after COVID,” she said.
Participants will qualify for overall and age group awards. There will be a top overall male and female; Top Masters 40 years old and up male and female; and Top Grand Masters 50 years old and up male and female. There will also be awards for top three in each age group male and female: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80 plus. The entry fee is $35, but the cost will increase after Nov. 6.
Orlando Health will be holding the health fair featuring more than 30 vendors. Companies in many different industries will be represented, including nutrition, insurance, healthcare, food and drinks and others. Some will have giveaways and there will be a touch a truck for the kids.
“We see it as a great event to recognize veterans and first responders,” said Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan. “We want to give back to the community and this is a great partnership with the other sponsors.”
The Tom Fellows Community Center is located at 207 North Blvd.