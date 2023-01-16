Starting Friday, Jan. 20, a number of downtown streets will be converted from signalized to all-way stop intersections.
The following seven intersections near Munn Park will be converted with flashing lights and stop signs in place to control traffic movements:
- Main Street at Missouri Avenue
- Main Street at Tennessee Avenue
- Main Street at Kentucky Avenue
- Lemon Street at Missouri Avenue
- Lemon Street at Tennessee Avenue
- Lemon Street at Kentucky Avenue
- Orange Street at Iowa Avenue
“Converting the downtown intersections from traffic signal control to four-way stop control supports the goals and objectives outlined in the Comprehensive Plan by facilitating a walkable, pedestrian-friendly environment,” said Tess Schwartz, interim manager of Traffic Operations. “At four-way stop-controlled intersections, drivers are focused on the street level with an emphasis on pedestrians. From a vehicular perspective, drivers will experience less delay if the intersections are changed to four-way stops because they will not be waiting on a signal when there is very little traffic.”
The city of Lakeland’s downtown has undergone significant transformation over the past decade, according to the city’s website. The most notable change from a transportation perspective is the construction of the In-Town Bypass, which removed a state highway around Lake Mirror, allowing the city to reclaim the waterfront for recreation and development.
After the In-Town Bypass was constructed traffic volumes on the downtown street network significantly decreased, so much so that the traffic signals are no longer warranted under the requirements of the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices published by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and adopted by the Florida Department of Transportation by Rule 14-15.010, F.A.C.
Traffic operations reviewed traffic patterns and collected data on the downtown intersections during peak hours to measure crash and capacity analysis. In most cases, the level of service actually improved with the four-way stops installed. Level of service is defined by travel time, freedom to maneuver, traffic interruptions and convenience for drivers, city officials said. Schwartz said, converting the intersections from a traffic signal to a four-way stop will result in decreased vehicular delays and promote a more pedestrian-oriented environment.”