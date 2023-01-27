Polk C

“At One More Child we firmly believe that every single individual was created in God's image and that they should have an opportunity to live outside of exploitation,” One More Child Anti Trafficking Services Program Manager Jodi Domangue said. “In order to do that, we have to create more seats at the table.” Photo by Charles A Baker III

In 2021, there were 81 child abuse investigations related to sex trafficking in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties according to Heartland for Children Chief Executive Officer Teri Saunders.

That same year – the most recent statistics – One More Child Anti Trafficking Services Program Manager Jodi Domangue said that the agency One More Child served 211 survivors of sexual exploitation in Circuit 10 and some other parts of Florida.

