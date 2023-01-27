In 2021, there were 81 child abuse investigations related to sex trafficking in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties according to Heartland for Children Chief Executive Officer Teri Saunders.
That same year – the most recent statistics – One More Child Anti Trafficking Services Program Manager Jodi Domangue said that the agency One More Child served 211 survivors of sexual exploitation in Circuit 10 and some other parts of Florida.
Saunders and Domangue were two of the speakers at a Circuit 10 Human Trafficking Task Force Symposium in Lakeland on Jan. 19. The Tenth Judicial Circuit includes Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties.
Most of the people in attendance were female social workers working in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. Domangue said a more diverse group is needed at the table to serve those damaged by evil sex traffickers. Domangue said specifically, housing providers, job providers and legislators are the top three professionals needed to assist these social workers.
“At One More Child we firmly believe that every single individual was created in God's image and that they should have an opportunity to live outside of exploitation,” Domangue said. “In order to do that, we have to create more seats at the table.”
Pasco County Sheriff's Department Corporal (Retired) Alan Wilkett served almost 27 years as a law enforcement officer. Wilkett was honored as the 2017 Florida Human Trafficking Law Enforcement Official of the Year.
“I don't see a lot of true collaboration,” Wilkett said. “Evil is confronted better together than alone. That is when change happens.”
My Name My Voice is an agency described as “the largest mobile crisis and long term anti trafficking program in the state of Florida.”
Founder Dr. Marianne Thomas frequently stands beside Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during press conferences about large sex trafficking operations. She rarely speaks much during these conferences. Thomas described herself as a sex trafficking survivor from age 15 to age 32.
“My way out was through education,” Thomas said.
She agreed with some of the other speakers saying more collaboration is needed to attack this form of evil. Dr. Thomas said agencies seem to fight over state funding to serve the same clients.
“That is a realistic thing,” Dr. Thomas said. “That is real.... That is what makes us fight each other. We are fighting for the same dollars. We are fighting for the same clients. Instead of us working together for the clients what we are really doing is separating our clients.”
Thomas said there is a need to unite the Tenth Judicial Circuit and show the state how to serve sexual exploitation clients better.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was unable to attend the event but he sent one of his detectives to speak on his behalf.
“Sheriff Judd makes it clear that human trafficking will not be tolerated here in Polk County,” the detective said.
On May 5-6, 2022, representatives from Florida’s Anti-trafficking Task Forces and Coalitions gathered together in person for the first time ever in Orlando. According to the state summary of the meeting, Polk County leads the state in solicitation fines collected. Since 2012, around $900,000 in fines have been collected from locals sentenced to solicitation of a prostitute.
“Some counties have collected almost nothing,” the summary states.
Lakeland Police Department Capt. Tye Thompson spoke on behalf of Chief Sammy Taylor, Jr. Capt. Thompson said when Sheriff Judd was first elected, he began shutting nude nightclubs down and other businesses selling sexual content.
“This is a focus in Lakeland also,” Thompson said.
Sebring resident Barbara Anderson is the Circuit 10 Human Trafficking Symposium Coordinator. Anderson is the founder and president of Butterfly Arising: An Anti-Trafficking Organization. She and her staff have long term plans to establish a shelter for sexual exploitation victims in Sebring.
“The word 'arising' came to be a part of our name when a friend shared Psalms 12:5 with me,” Anderson said. “But the Lord says, 'Now I will arise! I will defend the poor, those who were plundered, the oppressed, and the needy who groan for help. I will spring into action to rescue and protect them!”
Anderson said, “We are here to bring awareness, as well as assist survivors, from struggle to arising!”
According to Florida’s Anti-trafficking Task Forces and Coalitions, Florida has long been recognized as a leader in combating human trafficking. Florida was one of the first three U.S. states to criminalize human trafficking under its state laws, doing so in 2004. Florida was also among the first generation of U.S. states to enact a “Safe Harbor” law, mandating that children found to be engaged in commercial sex no longer be arrested but instead be placed in the Florida dependency system. Florida was also the first state in the U.S. to establish a Statewide Council on Human Trafficking. It did so with legislation in 2014, convening heads of state agencies to coordinate Florida’s anti-trafficking measures and policy on a quarterly basis. As of May 2022, over 16 of these regional anti-trafficking groups are active in Florida.
If you are a Tenth Judicial Circuit housing provider, job seeker provider, legislator or other elected official, or any other local professional who wants to help overcome the evil of sexual exploitation, please send an email to Vicki.Pearson@myflfamilies.com or butterflyarising@outlook.com .