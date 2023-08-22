A long way from home, but they’re on the board – the shuffleboard

The Lakeland Shuffleboard club opened its arms to welcome high school students from Imabari, Japan to teach them how to play shuffleboard last week.
Imabari and Lakeland are sister cities and have been so since 1995.
Charlie Rossi said Imabari has also gifted the Lakeland Art Museum with "artifacts and other items from Imabari to share their art with us.”
Lakeland students and Imabari students have been learning great things from each other by traveling across the ocean to visit.
President of the Lakeland Shuffleboard Club, Ginger Bauman, is thrilled to have the students come and play. She has been working very hard to open up this club to the public.
It used to be a men's club only, but with "a woman's touch" as Bauman said, it is now “open to anyone” who is up for a nice game of shuffleboard. Bauman said, "It's a public park, it needs to be enjoyed by everyone.”
She hopes to have more members join soon. From the looks of their happy faces, the high school students seemed to really enjoy their day at the park. Two female students who had just taken a quick break shared that they were enjoying learning the game of shuffleboard. They said they were having "lots and lots of fun.”
All of the students soon found themselves captivated by this new game, and with the help of professional shuffleboard player, Ed Perkins, the students were playing like pros in no time. Perhaps the students of Imabari will return to play again someday soon.