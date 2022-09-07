As of Aug. 26, it's been 20 years since Lakeland Electric staff member Marc Moore was tragically killed in a work accident.
Since then, Lakeland resident and Marc's widow, Tracy Moore, has been trying to show her two boys that their father did not die in vain.
“It was an honor to be the wife of a lineman” Tracy said. “It was an honor that changed my life forever also, when I got that call.”
Tracy was taking her 4-year-old to the dentist for the first time when her father called, saying come to the hospital, Marc got hurt at work. Marc's job title was special equipment operator, so Tracy said she thought he had broken a bone or something.
“It will be 20 years ago tomorrow (Aug. 26) actually,” Tracy said. “He was working off of Reynolds Road in a mobile home park and he was electrocuted on the job. It was that phone call you never expect to get.”
The lovers were in the process of building a new home together and their 16-month-old was home with family. Upon reaching the hospital, Tracy learned that her groom had passed away.
Years of sadness followed, and then, Tracy said God gave her an idea, to reach out to the city of Lakeland and request the city establish Lineman Appreciation Day in honor of her late spouse.
The city proclaimed Aug. 26 as Lineman Appreciation Day for the first time in 2011. Shortly after, Tracy organized her first Lineman Appreciation Luncheon in Lakeland. Barry Moline from the Florida Municipal Electric Association attended the luncheon and asked how he could help Tracy's new ministry.
With help from Moline, Tracy was able to convince state of Florida legislators in Tallahassee to recognize Lineman Appreciation Day every Aug. 26 starting in 2012. Tracy also established a nonprofit called the Marc Moore Memorial Highline Hero Foundation that year.
She also was able to convince leaders in the cities of Bartow, Fort Meade and Wauchula to recognize Lineman Appreciation day, each of those cities managing their own electric utility departments. The city of Bartow asked Tracy to speak about safety to their lineworkers in 2012.
“There were around 30 linemen that day (who attended her presentation),” she said. “I call my ministry a ministry of safety.”
Tracy has since been all over the United States sharing how safety impacted her family. Included in her presentation is a video interview of linemen who were with her husband that tragic day.
“It (the video) focuses on the impact their safety has on their family,” Tracy said. “I tell them that every decision they make, from the moment they click on their seat belt when they leave that morning to when they release that seat belt when they get home, every decision, good or bad, affects the people who love you and are waiting for you to get home.”
Tracy was asked if safety protocols have changed as a result of her husband's death.
“Their (Lakeland Electric) safety is outstanding now,” Tracy said. “I feel like I can say that my husband's accident was not in vain because it did make a difference. It changed a lot of lives in a lot of different ways, a lot of positive ways.”
Tracy said there have also been safety protocol changes made in Bartow, Fort Meade and Wauchula also.
“That has always been my goal,” she said. “Nothing can bring my husband back or bring my boys their daddy back. But my tragedy can be a Blessing for other people.”
Tracy established the Marc Moore Memorial Highland Heroes Foundation board in 2012. The nonprofit helps linemen nationwide who are going through life challenges such as house fires, medical problems, “anything that I can do to help other linemen.”
She said time and God have helped her heal but she still struggles sometimes because she is human.
“The greatest way to keep your heart on the mend is to heal the hearts of other people and that is what I try to do,” she said.
Her oldest child is now 24 and he just built his first home. Her youngest is a singer and songwriter in Nashville. Tracy is an empty nester now but the boys came home to Polk County to celebrate their father around Aug. 26.
“They were both at the Lakeland Lineman Appreciation Luncheon today and my youngest went to the Bartow / Fort Meade / Wauchula luncheon yesterday,” Tracy said. “Now the boys are grown with lives of their own.”
Tracy said what motivates her the most these days is praising God, and second most is making sure Marc knows that she still loves him. Not long ago, she had a few rough days, but now she stands proud.
“God is not done with me yet,” she said. “He spoke that to me. I have realized that I need to make sure that Marc is still proud of me as a wife and a mom and that is when I got back on my feet that day after three weeks of lying in bed. I have got to do this. I've got to make him proud of me, keep him proud of me.”
The family requested a special shout out be published to Lamar advertising staff, who have donated billboard space statewide for Lineman Appreciation Day. A billboard in Lakeland even has a photo of Marc on it.
“One story can change a lot of lives,” Tracy said.