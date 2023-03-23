A new road is born: Hello, Central Polk Parkway/SR 570B

State, county and municipal dignitaries did not seem to mind wading through rural sugar sand to witness the historic groundbreaking of the new Central Polk Parkway/SR 570B held at Thornhill Road and Fussell’s Corner in Winter Haven, Thursday. Once the new four-lane tolled roadway is built to connect the present Polk Parkway/SR 570 to US 17/SR 35, central Florida motorists will see less congestion and an easier route from US 17 to SR 540, Polk Parkway and I-4.
The $257 million project funded by user fees from Florida Turnpike Enterprise will lay down a 6.5 mile road and include installation of a new electronic tolling site, a diamond interchange at Winter Lake/SR 540, and a new at-grade intersection at US 17, west of the Gordon Heights Community, which will allow traffic to enter and exit the Central Polk Parkway to and from the north. New turn lanes will be added along US 17.
The project is expected to be completed around 2029.
FDOT and Florida Turnpike Enterprise dignitaries were thrilled with the occasion that marks the beginning of the project.
“Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and the Florida Department of Transportation are very excited to break ground on this important regional project, the Central Polk Parkway,” said Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Executive Director & CEO Nicole A. Liquori.
“Construction of the Central Polk Parkway, state road 570B, is a commitment to serve the people of Polk County and the cities of Winter Haven, Bartow, Auburndale, and Eagle Lake. We are standing here today in Florida’s fastest growing county and heart of the central Florida region, once the agricultural hub of central Florida, Polk County is now a prime location for new businesses and manufacturing, logistics, distribution and technology. The construction of the Central Polk Parkway will allow the area to be a leading contributor to the state’s growing economy as well as meeting needed transportation," she said.
Liquori said the Central Polk Parkway will enhance safety for drivers by not only adding capacity, “but by reducing congestion and using innovative technologies to improve driver safety.”
And the mass numbers of people migrating to Florida have not gone unnoticed by state and government officials.
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue said “As many of you know, people are continuing to move to the free state of Florida – we had the largest net migration in the state last year, and as part of a growing population, public infrastructure has to come with it. Additional people means additional traffic, additional congestion, and so we have a very important mission here at FDOT and that is to continue to deliver transportation infrastructure as the state of Florida grows. It is an incredible honor to be on Gov. DeSantis’ team as he really leads the way, his vision for providing the transportation infrastructure was needed to keep Floridians’ quality of life at the place where they expect it. We are incredibly excited for the Central Polk Parkway to be part of that.”
Perdue since the last census, Florida has seen upwards of 20-30 percent growth in many areas.
“We are going to continue to support the mission of delivering infrastructure to the people of Florida,” he said.
FDOT District One Interim Secretary and Transportation Development Director John Kubler P.E. echoed that thought as he added that the FDOT is “deeply invested” in the people and movement of goods and services in Polk County.
“Polk Parkway, SR 570, was opened to traffic in 1998,” he said. “Since then, it has seen tremendous growth as we have all observed expansion and resurfacing projects that are being completed on the roadways throughout the county. The Central Polk Parkway, originally started by District 1, has been a priority for many years. After the project development and environment study was completed, FDOT District 1 began designs but later transferred the project to Florida’s Turnpike in 2017.”
Kubler added that the Central Polk Parkway will build on the department’s legacy with improving infrastructure and helping residents, commuters and travelers get to their destination with enhanced mobility and safety.
“This important new roadway will not only help today’s communities and drivers but will set Polk County up for success in the future. By 2045, nearly 25,000 people are anticipated to use Central Polk Parkway for their daily commute,” Kubler said.
Local government officials agree.
Winter Haven City Manager T. Michael Stavres told the Winter Haven Sun that the most obvious benefit of the project is to be able to route traffic the most efficient way from the Parkway destinations north of Winter Lake Road all the way down to US 60.
“It certainly has tremendous benefit for development,” he said.
Winter Haven City Commissioner Nat Birdsong, who served on the TPO 10 years, notes that he has not heard one person that has opposed the toll road development of the Central Polk Parkway.
“It has been over ten years in discussions, and I have been on the TPO for all of those years. And I am just so happy today and thrilled that this first leg is not just funded, but it is being built - because the whole idea of the traffic in and around Winter Haven, Haines City and Bartow, Davenport, and the Four Corners area is something. We need a road ultimately that is parallel to 27 that will relieve that traffic. Ultimately, we will run the entire loop that will tie in to I-4, probably at the 429, so this a great day for Winter Haven and the Central Florida area.”
Winter Haven Commissioner Brian Yates calls it progress.
“You’ve got to get new roads in the right places. You’ve got to widen and make better the ancillary roads that surround the main road. Because you are not going to six, or eight, or ten-lane your way out of a transportation problem. You’ve got to fix the side roads and get better flow of traffic dispersed rather than centralizing it all on one main road,” Yates said.
Polk County Commissioner District 4 Martha Santiago, whose focus is on economic development, growth and infrastructure, said “If you’ve been down 540, you’ve already seen the clearing of the area, and that is quite exciting. Polk County is growing tremendously, we are the fastest growing county in the state of Florida and the 7th in the nation, and that’s pretty amazing. They said that we’ve grown 30 percent. Well, let me put it to real numbers. We are having 50-60 people daily moving to Polk County, and that is a lot. So, we are excited that we have this new Polk Parkway underway to reach the predicted 1 million people by 2030. Our infrastructure must keep up with the incredible growth. That’s why the Central Polk Parkway is so important to people in Polk County. It will serve the traffic needs of our growing population, by providing a direct north and south route to the county for commuters and commercial trucks.”
Santiago said the parkway does not come without a price and thanked Florida Turnpike Enterprise for investing $257 million dollars for the project.
“It’s been quite a road to get here,” she said, followed by much applause.
Prince Construction is the company who will be constructing the project.
What does this mean for the natural environment and the 1,173 acres of the Marshall Hampton Reserve? According to Florida Turnpike Enterprise information on the project website, evaluations will be made of wetlands, listed species, cultural resources, noise, and contamination impacts. “The Enterprise will work collaboratively with its environmental partners to ensure that this new roadway is evaluated and located such that it maintains important connections and minimizes impacts to natural systems,” states the site.