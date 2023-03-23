A new road is born: Hello, Central Polk Parkway/SR 570B

Members of the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise flip the sugar sand in a ceremonial groundbreaking at Thornhill and Fussell's Corner in Winter Haven, Thursday, as construction of the Central Polk Parkway SR 570B begins. 

 Photo by Kathy Leigh Berkowitz

State, county and municipal dignitaries did not seem to mind wading through rural sugar sand to witness the historic groundbreaking of the new Central Polk Parkway/SR 570B held at Thornhill Road and Fussell’s Corner in Winter Haven, Thursday. Once the new four-lane tolled roadway is built to connect the present Polk Parkway/SR 570 to US 17/SR 35, central Florida motorists will see less congestion and an easier route from US 17 to SR 540, Polk Parkway and I-4.

The $257 million project funded by user fees from Florida Turnpike Enterprise will lay down a 6.5 mile road and include installation of a new electronic tolling site, a diamond interchange at Winter Lake/SR 540, and a new at-grade intersection at US 17, west of the Gordon Heights Community, which will allow traffic to enter and exit the Central Polk Parkway to and from the north. New turn lanes will be added along US 17.

