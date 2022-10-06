cat cafe

Kristina Schuster thought of a different way to help the local community meet and adopt local cats and kittens. She recently opened Purrology – a Lakeland cat café where you can pay to sit and play with furry felines and grab a coffee or tea. Cat cafes are nothing new to the U.S., but this is the first for Polk County.

“If you can’t (or don’t) have pets, you can come and get your fix of playing with the kitties,” said Schuster. “You can mingle with them and don’t have to adopt, but so far we’ve adopted five cats and we have five more applications.”

