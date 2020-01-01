WINTER HAVEN – The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the newly constructed — and recently renamed — AdventHealth Fieldhouse at Chain of Lakes Park is to be held Saturday, Jan. 4, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Area residents will be able to check out the $25 million Fieldhouse, as well as renovations to some of the previously existing facilities at the location.
The AdventHealth Fieldhouse includes a 58,400 square-foot multi-use gymnasium with six basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts, a fitness center and a second floor concourse with a track.
The AdventHealth Fieldhouse will serve as the practice facility for the Lakeland Magic, which is the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, hosting Lakeland Magic home practices and several team related events.
Additionally, Polk County Sports Marketing has already scheduled more than 40 events at the facility, where gymnastics, cheerleading, basketball and volleyball tournaments will be held bringing parents and athletes to Winter Haven — where local officials hope they will frequent area hotels and restaurants.
Local residents will be able to purchase annual memberships at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse’s fitness center for a reasonable cost.
An individual city resident can buy an annual membership to the gym for only $100. The cost is $200 per year for a resident family membership and $400 for an annual membership to the Fieldhouse for a non-resident family.
A premium annual pass for an individual city resident, including use of the swimming pool, gymnasium and the pickleball courts is $284. A premium annual pass for a resident family was approved at $444.
More details can be learned by attending the grand opening event Saturday.
Additionally, Theatre Winter Haven is getting a black box theater addition as part of the project, but construction on that part of the project is not yet complete.