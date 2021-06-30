All Saints Academy student Aaron DeWitt (Class of 2025) finished in 72nd place of 168 athletes who qualified to compete in the 104th Florida State Amateur Championship at Streamsong Resort on June 24-27.
DeWitt qualified to compete against adult Florida residents, making the final cut to pay on Sunday. DeWitt shot a 72, 76, 73 and then an 84 on Sunday.
The high school student shot seven birdies in the first three days of the tournament but none on Sunday, The teenager scored eight pars, nine bogeys and one really bad hole on the final day.
On May 8-9, DeWitt tied for 21st place at the Florida Junior Tour at the Country Club of Winter Haven, competing against golfers up to age 18.
On Feb. 21, at the Florida Junior Tour Jacksonville Beach Open, DeWitt finished tied for 11th in the state competing against athletes his own age.
Sebring High School student Sam Rogers finished the 104th Florida State Amateur Championship at Streamsong Resort tied for 41st place. Rogers shot 73 each of the four days of the tournament, getting 11 birdies and 15 bogeys.
Florida Southern College student and Bartow High graduate Bryce Walker finished in 148th place and Stuart Winsby of Lake Wales finished in 102nd place.
University of Florida student Fred Biondi won the tournament, beating out Runchanapong Youprayong of Tampa by a stroke.
Photos provided by the Florida State Golf Association