Ambulance crash injures four

A Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance was found to be the “at fault” vehicle after it crashed while trying to go around an unknown vehicle that was unable to yield to it. The ambulance was traveling on South Florida Avenue with lights and sirens in the midst of responding to a call for service.
According to the crash report written by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 11:43 p.m. on Friday, August 11, when the unknown vehicle was not able to yield due to the concrete medians, and the ambulance turned into the middle of South Florida to pass the unknown vehicle.
The ambulance saw a center concrete median and attempted to maneuver around, the PCSO reports, but instead struck the median with the front left tire and began to lose control.
After striking the center median, the ambulance continued in a southbound direction on South Florida Avenue and struck the right shoulder median with both right front and rear tires, causing the ambulance to be redirected towards the northbound lanes in a southeast direction of South Florida Avenue.
The ambulance struck the west side wall of the business located at 700 South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, where it came to a final rest, according to PCSO reports released Monday morning.
A witness interviewed by deputies said they saw the ambulance with lights and sirens on South Florida Avenue and saw the vehicle that was unable to yield.
The witness said that when the ambulance went around the vehicle and struck the center median, then struck the right shoulder median and lost control, then collided with the business.
The witness also said that the unknown vehicle unable to yield was not on scene and continued driving southbound on South Florida Avenue.
Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the crash site, and all four people in the ambulance were transported to the hospital.
Those transported included the ambulance driver, who was treated on scene for minor injuries; the second passenger – seated on the front right passenger seat and treated for a minor hand fracture; the third passenger – seated on the middle front seat, treated for fractured ribs and tibia; and the fourth passenger, seated in the rear seat located in the back compartment, who was treated on scene for minor injuries.
Polk County Fire Rescue contacted a wrecker and Stepp’s Towing responded to the scene.
The crash occurred near South Florida Avenue and Palmetto Street East in Lakeland.