An “Unforgettable Night,” Venue Salon Breast Cancer Research Foundation Charity to hold annual gala

LAKELAND (Sept. 12, 2023) Venue Salon, a staple of philanthropy in the Lakeland and Polk County community, announced its annual Charity Gala in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The much-anticipated event will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Lakeland Country Club at 6 p.m.
Spearheaded by Venue Salon owner Patricia Uiterwyk, after a personal experience with breast cancer affecting one of their stylists' mothers, Uiterwyk and her team felt compelled to do more. For the past four years, the Charity Gala reports they have raised “substantial funds for breast cancer research.
This year, the goal is to raise more than double the previous year's contribution of $18,000.
Described as “A Night of Glamour, Entertainment, and Purpose, unlike any ordinary community fundraiser,” this year's Gala will be orchestrated by the Venue Salon family.
Featured will be live music, an extravagant silent auction, gourmet dining, and an inspirational keynote address featuring Hollie Kedro, a flight attendant who travels the world spreading the “Aloha” spirit.
A native of Oahu, Hawaii, and a mother of two, Hollie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. “Her remarkable journey through treatment and recovery has given her a renewed sense of life and purpose,” writes event organizers. Kedro will share her inspirational story to motivate others to live life to the fullest and never take anything for granted.
"We are thrilled to have Hollie Kedro join us this year," says Uiterwyk, owner of Venue
Salon. "Her story resonates with so many and provides a ray of hope, emphasizing the critical need for ongoing research and community support."
Tickets for the Venue Salon Breast Cancer Research Foundation Charity Gala are now available for purchase. Corporate sponsorship packages are also available, offering businesses an excellent opportunity for community engagement while supporting an important cause.
For more information, tickets, or to become a sponsor, visit
https://venuesalon.com/event/ or call 863.644.0102.