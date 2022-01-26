The developer that built Carlton Arms Apartments in Lakeland and Winter Haven has plans to build an additional apartment complex off Cypress Gardens Boulevard near Florida LEGOLAND Resort.
Mahaffey Associates Lake Dexter LLC is limited to a maximum of 300 multi-family residential units.
“We have a gap in that area, more housing is needed,” Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said.
Once the apartment complex is built, the entrance will be located across from the High Pointe Centre shopping entrance. There are no initial plans to add a traffic light at the intersection, staff said.
It is possible that a light could be added to the intersection but because Cypress Gardens Boulevard is a state highway, but that decision would not be made by city leaders.
“Once you pass that last red light (heading east on CG Blvd at Helena Road) it's the Daytona 500,” Winter Haven City Commissioner Brian Yates said. “It can get dicey at times and that is a major concern adding that many more cars through that intersection.”
The developer agreed to build some affordable housing. Of the 300 units, the developer agreed to build at least 15 one-bedroom units at around $800 per month. The federal government defines that as affordable for Winter Haven. The feds define an affordable as a two bedroom apartment for $1,023 per month, and three-bedroom at $1,375, staff said.
“We need more housing, that is for sure,” Mayor Brad Dantzler said.
The maximum building heights can have a mean height of 42 feet with a maximum of 3 floors, allowing for roofs that peak. Some of the apartment complex buildings will be located on the shores of Lake Dexter.
Elementary students who live there will attend Garden Grove Elementary. Staff said there would be 10 open-seat left at the school once the apartments are built.
“That does not seem like very many,” Yates said.
The second hearing and public comment for the ordinance allowing for this development is on Feb. 14.