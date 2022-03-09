About 100 artists from across the United States converged on Bartow for the annual Bloomin’ Arts Festival and thousands of area residents benefited from being out and about with their family and loved ones.
Sweet Magnolia's Cafe owner Sandy Harbin said she did four times as much business that she does on a normal business day.
Wildlife photographer Jane Axman, of Johnstown, Penn., said this is her first Bloomin’ Arts Festival since the pandemic shut everything down. When asked what freedom felt like without a mask she said, “Don't get me started!”
Bartow Art Guild volunteers work many months to help organize this popular and ever-growing event.
The Bartow Garden Club had a wonderful display at the Main Street office.
Athletes and others took advantage of cool temperatures around sunrise for the Bloomin’ Bike Ride on Saturday morning.
Co-chairs for the event were Michell Githens, of Githens Insurance, and Lara Fredericksen, representing the Bartow Art Guild.
Proceeds benefit the Guild, the Greater Bartow Chamber and Main Street Bartow, Githens said.