The Lake Region Thunder had been on a tear, winning eight straight games before nail-biting loss to the Lake Gibson Braves last week. One of the main contributors to the Thunder’s (14-6), stellar season is senior guard B.J. Harris. Harris has played on varsity for four years and is averaging 12 points a game.
What’s the biggest difference from your freshman to your senior year?
My freshman year, I played timid because I didn’t realize how good I could be. After three years I realized how good I could be.
Who’s your favorite player?
Kevin Durant.
Who has been the biggest influence for you with basketball?
I would say my dad is one of them and another one is Kobe Bryant, because I used to watch him a lot.
What are some of the keys to being a good scorer?
Stay aggressive and take what the defense gives you.
What has been your favorite memory from playing basketball?
I would say getting the invite to play in Fab Frosh All-American, because it was for the top incoming 9th graders. They only choose 100 kids, so to be chosen out of those kids meant a lot.
What’s your favorite class?
AP Literature, because I enjoy reading and writing and that class is a combination of both.
What are some of your hobbies outside of basketball?
Reading and writing
If you weren’t playing basketball, what would be the main thing you’re focusing on right now?
Journalism and being a sports commentator.
What are your plans after high school?
Go to college and major in communications.