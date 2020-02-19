Being the first person from a particular program to accomplish something as significant as signing with a college is a great achievement. Lake Region senior cheerleader Cassie Euverand did just that when she officially signed with Saint Leo University on National Signing Day earlier this month. Euverand has been doing competitive cheerleading for just six years, but will nonetheless have the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.
How did you get into competitive cheerleading?
I did gymnastics all my life until I was 12, then I started to do cheerleading to get ready for high school cheerleading.
What’s your favorite part about competitive cheerleading?
My favorite part is the tumbling.
What’s your favorite memories from competitive cheerleading?
The friends I've made in cheer and the bond that our team has now.
How does it feel to be the first competitive cheerleader from your program to sign with a college?
It feels really good.
What made you choose the college you will be attending?
I didn’t really know about them, they found me on Instagram and they kept on DM-ing me (and) they recruited me. The campus is really pretty.
What are some of your favorite hobbies outside of cheerleading?
I really like Student Council and (National Honor Society) and an academy called iMAG Academy. It's like a business academy. It’s a school-based enterprise.
What’s your favorite class?
My favorite class is probably math. Right now I’m taking AP Statistics.
What do you plan on majoring in college?
Business or business management.