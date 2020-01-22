One of the standouts for the All Saints Academy girls soccer team (7-8-2 as of Jan. 19) has been senior Emma Cornejo.
Thus far, Cornejo has scored 11 goals to go along with six assists. Cornejo, who plays center-mid, has attended All Saints Academy since fourth grade and has played on the girls varsity soccer team since she was in seventh grade.
How does it feel knowing that opposing teams often prioritize slowing you down as part of their game plan?
I honestly don’t think about that during a game. I think of what’s ahead of me. I’d rather get assists than goals and I’m looking for my forward ahead of me or my outside midfielder.
What are some of the keys to being a good scorer?
Patience because in soccer there aren’t that many goals when it’s a close game. It’s important to be patient and not give up on yourself.
What’s your favorite part about playing soccer?
I would say the feeling of being with my team and my favorite part is when my team and we have a great combination with the ball. It’s very satisfying to have my team work together.
Who has had the biggest influence on you when it comes to playing soccer?
My dad has the greatest influence, because he was my coach when I was 6 (years old) and he coached me for a couple years. Then I trained with my brother’s team and (my dad has) been with me for the last 12 years playing soccer and he’s pushed and supported me for all 12 years.
Who’s your favorite soccer player?
I do watch a lot of pro men’s soccer, so I would say my favorite player is Lionel Messi. He just won the Ballon d’Or award. His (technique), vision, his whole game is an inspiration for me.
Do you have plans to play soccer after high school?
I will be attending Emory University to play soccer.
What’s your favorite class?
Science and math. I took biology last year and freshman year. I’m interested in learning about diseases finding cures and treatments.
What are some of your hobbies outside of playing soccer?
I play piano. I play the viola and then at school I’m very involved with diversity and social awareness.
What’s one place you hope to visit at some point?
I would love to visit Greece. I always see pictures and it looks absolutely beautiful.