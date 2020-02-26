Despite having a relatively late start in the sport, Faith Garza — a junior at Lake Wales High — has quickly established herself as one of the best weightlifters in the state.
At the state meet, Garza benched 170 pounds and then clean-and-jerked 155 pounds to total 325 pounds and finished in third place in the 139-pound division. Her Lake Wales teammate, Makayla McDonald, finished right behind her in fourth place, totaling 310 pounds for the meet.
How did you get into weightlifting?
I took a weightlifting class (at Lake Wales High) and I liked it, but I didn't start getting into it until my 11th grade year. I couldn't do it last year because of the sport I played. ... At first I didn't like it, because it was tough to get the technique. Once I got the technique down, it turned out to be really fun.
What’s your favorite part about weightlifting?
It would have to be the people that surround me, because I feel like if you have good people around you that give out good energy, they’ll push you more and motivate you.
How much does having a teammate like Makayla McDonald help you improve your game?
We've been having this healthy rivalry since last year. Even though we’re in the same weight class, we push each other. We never wish anything bad amongst each other. We push each other to work harder and be at our best.
What’s your favorite lift?
I think I like clean-and-jerk more, even though I do more on bench, it isn’t as exciting.
What’s your favorite memory from weightlifting?
My favorite memory would probably be at (the county meet), because that was a home meet, so we had an advantage and I went six-for-six that day. ... The energy was so good, everyone was pumped to lift. Everyone was cheering (each other) on and that helped us perform at our best.
What are your plans after high school?
I’m not sure. I do want to go to college, but at the same time I have tryouts with the USAW team. I'm doing nationals. If that doesn’t go according to plan, I’ll go to college and study to be a doctor.
What’s your favorite class?
Besides weightlifting, it would probably be physics, because it’s more hands-on. Right now we're doing a project. Most of our stuff is something that’s hands-on. It just gets me really interested.