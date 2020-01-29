Building the foundation for a program and bringing it back to relevance is never easy.
Ireland Sutton has been at the forefront of that process for Winter Haven Christian School. Sutton, who is a junior and transferred from Wesleyan Christian School in Oklahoma, has averaged around 15 points and four assists a game. Sutton has played at the varsity all three years and is a captain for WHCS.
How was transitioning to another school from another state?
Moving here it was difficult at first, but over time everyone and the school have been so comforting and inviting. All the staff and people in my class have been really accepting of me.
How did you get into playing basketball?
I have been playing since fourth grade. Started out as an after school program playing working on ball handling and dribbling. I moved to Oklahoma in my seventh grade year, played junior high and then varsity once I got to high school.
What has been your favorite memory from playing basketball?
Probably the year that our team got second in state, which was last year. It was a good opportunity for us to show the school and we worked really hard and it was my last year with my girls. It was super awesome and it was a great opportunity for us.
Who has been the biggest influence for you with basketball?
My coach from back home. She (Shantell White) was like a mom to me, almost. She was so encouraging, spiritually and emotionally. She pushed me a lot and she’s been in contact with me at least once a week.
Who’s your favorite professional basketball player?
Larry Bird.
Who’s your favorite basketball team?
My name is Ireland, so I’m kind of obligated to be a Boston Celtics fan.
What are some of your favorite things to do outside of basketball and school?
I love singing and hanging out with my friends. I have a Great Dane so I play with him a lot.
What are some of your plans after high school?
I am planning on going to Sterling College, in Kansas, to major in worship ministry and minor is theology.
If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?
I think shrimp alfredo. There is just something about shrimp alfredo that I love it so much.
What are you looking forward to the most this season and next year?
Seeing the team grow and I think this year we’re setting a good example of how fun basketball is. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s fun. It means growing your relationship with the team and how to work as a team. I’m looking forward to seeing the team grow and everything grow as a whole.