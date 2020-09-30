Athlete of the Week: Jenna Johnson

The All Saints Academy girls volleyball has started the season 5-4 and a big part of their success has been the play of Jenna Johnson. Johnson, who is a junior, leads the team in kills with 109 and has the highest percentage of kills on the team with 42.9%.
Johnson plays outside and is in her fourth season on varsity.
How did you get into volleyball?
Well, I quit taekwondo — I became a 2nd-degree black belt and got tired of it. My friends started playing volleyball and I started in 4th grade and I played club in 5th grade.
What are some of your goals for this season?
To get my blocking percentage up and to become better on defense.
What do you think is the most important skill to become a good volleyball player?
Probably a never-give-up attitude and (to be) hard working.
Who has been the biggest role model for you?
My dad, Roger Johnson. He taught me that girls can do everything and work just as hard as boys.
What’s your favorite genre of music or artist to listen to before every game?
We have a new team and I have a big speaker and play rap music to get everyone pumped up. Me and Molly Simon — she's my best friend and we have a prayer, too. We have a dance party to bond with the younger players, then we pray and we run out.
What are some of your hobbies outside of volleyball?
Beach volleyball and church.
What’s your favorite class?
Probably (Advanced Placement) Biology.
Have you put any thought into what you want to do in college?
I’m actually just now starting recruiting. I’d prefer to stay in Florida. I want to play at either FAU (Florida Atlantic University), or FGCU (Florida Gulf Coast University), or Auburn.
What’s your favorite movie or genre of movie to watch?
“Forrest Gump” is my favorite movie, for sure.