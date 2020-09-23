Josh Celiscar a true freshman for the UCF football team and a Winter Haven High School alum, made a significant impact in his first collegiate game.
Celiscar recovered a first-quarter fumble, registered his first career interception during the second quarter and had one pass reception for 11 yards in the fourth quarter of UCF’s 49-21 victory at Georgia Tech last Saturday.
For his strong debut, Celiscar was recognized by 247Sports as the “True Freshman of the Week.”
While being interviewed after the game, UCF head coach Josh Heupel said he was not surprised by the big game from the newcomer.
“Just the way (Celiscar) practices, which is why he plays the way he does, it’s not a surprise for anybody inside our program,” Heupel said in a video posted to UCFKnights.com. “From the beginning of training camp he’s been really mature.”
Celiscar wasn’t alone as far as Polk products making a contributing for the Knights, either. Freshman running back Johnny Richardson (Lake Wales) also contributed 24 rushing yards on two carries with a long run of 17 yards and was credited with a solo tackle on defense.