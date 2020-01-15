After winning a first round match 1-0 in the Judge’s Cup, the Bartow Soccer Club team ran through the rest of the tournament en route to winning the cup. Nicanor Moya, 14, plays midfield for Bartow Soccer Club and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
What was it like winning the MVP of the Judge’s Cup?
It was awesome.
What would you say was the most challenging part of the tournament?
To work with my teammates.
Who’s your favorite player?
Lionel Messi.
Who’s your favorite club?
Barcelona.
What’s your favorite class?
Science because the other ones are super boring.
If you could have one superpower, what would that be?
Speed.