The Lake Region Thunder baseball team has gotten off to a strong start this spring, opening the season with three wins in its first four games. One of the reasons for the early success is the play of Nick Maze. Against the LaBelle Cowboys, Maze pitched a complete-game shutout and also went 3-for-4 at the plate, with two runs scored. A senior, Maze primarily pitches while also occasionally playing left field.
What is your favorite team?
The (Tampa Bay) Rays, because I've always grown up watching them and the older I’ve gotten, the more I like them. My dream would be to pitch for them.
Who is your favorite player?
Nolan Ryan or Chris Sale. Sale is the reason I have the pitches I have nowadays and Nolan Ryan, I always thought he was one of the baddest pitcher of all time. No one messed with him.
What’s your favorite part about playing baseball?
It's always been the atmosphere. Before every game I get nervous, especially before every game I pitch. I love the atmosphere and energy I get everytime I play baseball.
What did you think of the punishments levied on the Houston Astros for cheating?
I think it should be more harsh because — me as a pitcher — I would be very mad if they were stealing my signs and they were getting hits cause they knew my signs.
Do you think the MLB’s playoff format should be changed?
I think it should change, because most teams that deserve it miss it by one game. (Expansion) gives them a better reason to work harder.
If you were commissioner for a day, what’s one thing you would change?
I feel like I would add more teams.. There are a lot of states that are missing baseball because they don’t have a team. I would let more players be on the active roster, too. Add more teams and add more players to play.
Who do you think is the best player in baseball, aside from Mike Trout?
I think Justin Verlander or Mookie Betts
What’s your favorite pre-game meal?
Probably Chick-Fil-A, or there is a family business called Andrea’s and they make amazing Greek chicken.
What’s your favorite class?
Construction or macro economics
What do you play on majoring in when you go to college?
I want to major in electrical engineering or construction management.