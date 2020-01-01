The Bartow Yellow Jackets boys soccer team has had a tremendous start to the season with a record of 11-1-1. One of the main catalysts for that is sophomore Ray Kinzy. Kinzy, who plays forward and occasionally plays defense, also, leads Bartow with 10 goals and also has six assists.
Did you think that you and your team would get off to this great of a start?
I knew we had some good talent coming in and we were just dedicated and wanted to win.
How and when did you get into playing soccer?
I started off young. My dad got me into it. It was just something to get out of the house and I found a love and passion for the game.
How much of a role has last season had in helping you this season?
I learned a lot and saw how the game was difficult and I adjusted to it.
Who has been the biggest influence for you with soccer?
Probably my dad. He pushed me to be better and never expects anything less.
What’s your favorite thing to do when you aren’t doing school work or playing soccer?
I like to shop. I like shoes.
What’s your favorite class?
Math — I’m good with numbers.
Who’s your favorite player?
I like (Saido) Mane on Liverpool.
Who’s your favorite soccer club?
I don’t really have a favorite soccer club, I just watch the game.
Which soccer league do you want to play in the most if/when you turn pro?
I just want to get that level. It doesn’t matter who I play for.