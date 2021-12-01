Thanksgiving week marked the return of the Metro vs. Florida Challenge, and Auburndale High’s boys’ basketball team did its part to help the latter side carve out a tournament victory.
The Bloodhounds opened the 2021-22 regular season with last Friday’s 50-49 victory over the Ocoee Knights. Junior center Nehemiah Turner scored 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including the go-ahead basket with 1:47 left, and Kervin Knaggs had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The 2020 Metro vs. Florida Challenge was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned to Apopka High School this year, once again matching members of the Orange County-based Metro Conference against other teams from the state of Florida.
Two-time defending Class 6A state champion Bartow, Lake Wales and Discovery High also represented the Florida side during the three-day tournament. The Metro Conference had a successful final stretch, winning six of seven games last Saturday, but the Florida contingent emerged from the 11th annual event with 13 victories out of 23 total games.
Turner’s offensive putback gave Auburndale a 48-46 lead over Ocoee. Knaggs later made a nice bounce pass against Ocoee’s trapping defense, finding Jaylen Scarborough alone under the Bloodhounds’ basket for a layup and a 50-46 advantage.
The Knights made a corner three to close within 50-49, while Auburndale was whistled for an offensive foul with 8.5 seconds to go. Ocoee inbounded the ball and went the length of the court, missing a free-throw jumper with 1.7 seconds remaining and Auburndale’s Jameson Young grabbed the rebound as time expired.
Tre Jackson, Jordan Bonds and Scarborough scored five points apiece for Auburndale, which forced 20 Ocoee turnovers and had a 33-28 rebounding edge.
Bartow started the new season 0-1 after a 77-27 loss to Olympia High in the seventh of eight games played on Friday.
Edgerrin James Jr. paced three Titans (10-for-16 3-pointers) in double figures with 23 points. Bartow, which fell behind 32-6 after the opening quarter and 49-16 at the half, was led by Edward Wiggins with six points.
Lake Wales and Discovery both opened their respective regular seasons with losses to the host Apopka Blue Darters.
Apopka ended the first half on an 11-0 run en route to a 78-56 win over Discovery on Saturday night. Senior guard Tray’von Osborne scored 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting and Willie Wilson made two 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Spartans, who were outscored 45-34 in the second half.
On Friday, Lake Wales played the Blue Darters to a 24-24 halftime tie in an eventual 68-50 loss. Apopka took control with a 21-3 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Winter Haven boys hoops
The Blue Devils started the regular season with a 63-36 home win over Vero Beach on Nov. 23.
Sophomore Isaac Celiscar had 18 points and 11 rebounds and 6-foot-8 junior Dylan James added 17 points, including two 3-pointers, and eight rebounds. Sophomore Jamie Phillips also scored in double figures with 14.
Winter Haven was scheduled to face McKeel Academy on Nov. 30 – results were unavailable at press time – in advance of this Saturday’s appearance at the Breast Cancer Awareness Classic hosted by Oak Ridge High. The Blue Devils and Tampa Catholic tip off the tourney at 2 p.m.
The Blue Devils had an eventful week prior to the regular season with trips to the Tampa area for the Oldsmar Preseason Classic (73-62 loss to West Oaks Academy) and the Derrick Brooks Shootout (65-63 win over Calvary Christian).
Winter Haven’s travels will continue in December as the Blue Devils are scheduled to be in the Seattle area for the 2021 Hardwood Invite hosted by Auburn High School. The Blue Devils are in the 16-team Elite Bracket (alongside 13 teams from Washington State and two from Oregon) and have a first-round matchup with the Ingraham (Wash.) Rams on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Hardwood Invite runs through Dec. 21.
Runnels signs with UNF
The University of North Florida baseball program’s newest class includes 2019 Auburndale High graduate Jakob Runnels.
Runnels was among five signees to join the Ospreys as part of their fall of 2022 class. North Florida made the announcement on Nov. 17, one week after the signing period began for all Division I and Division II sports other than football and basketball.
Runnels, a right-handed hitting catcher, heads to UNF (based in Jacksonville and a member of the Division I ASUN Conference) following previous stints at St. Johns River State College and UCF. He batted .257 with 22 runs scored, 20 RBIs and six home runs in his first season of junior college baseball, earning him a spot on the 2021 Mid-Florida Conference First Team as well as the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Region 8 FCSAA (Florida College System Activities Association) All-Tournament team.
Runnels also played for the Sanford Mavericks of the Florida Collegiate Summer League in 2020.
FHSAA holds second board meeting
The Florida High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors conducted its second regularly scheduled meeting of the current school year on Nov. 15 in Gainesville.
The Board of Directors voted 9-4 in favor of changing the 300-meter hurdle event in track and field to 400 meters. It also voted unanimously to allow member schools to participate in the 2021 Geico State Champions Bowl Series (football) and the 2022 Geico High School Nationals (girls and boys basketball), if selected.