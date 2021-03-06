LAKELAND — In the end, the Bartow Yellow Jackets didn’t just repeat as FHSAA Class 6A State Champions — they were dominant in doing so.
Bartow dominated Mater Academy (Hialeah Gardens) 72-45 in the state final Saturday night at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
That came just two days after the Yellow Jackets (22-4) obliterated Ocala Forest in the state semifinal round, 63-24. Bartow won its state semifinal and state championship games by a combined 66 points.
“I think we played our best the last two games,” head coach Terrence McGriff said afterward. “The regular season — even the postseason — to this point we were still getting better. … We weren’t what we thought we could be. Once we got here we played our best.”
The Yellow Jackets were dominant on defense and on the boards Saturday night, outrebounding Mater Academy (21-3) by a margin of 46-29.
“From a physical standpoint, (Bartow) outrebounded us tremendously,” Mater Academy head coach Eric Rodriguez said. “They did a phenomenal job of keeping bodies on us — throwing consistent, fresh bodies. They were relentless.”
Indeed, McGriff leaned heavily on his team’s depth and the result was palpable. Eight players for Bartow played at least 10 minutes and five Yellow Jackets finished in double-digits in scoring.
“Our style of play, it’s a Polk County thing,” McGriff said. “If you don’t have eight or nine people … we’ll chip, we’ll chip, we’ll keep hitting you. At some point, a knockout blow comes.
“Their best two players, they didn’t sub out,” he continued. “My best players — they’re going to subout and we’re going to have a fresh five.”
Iona signee Walter Clayton Jr. and junior Kjei Parker each had 15 points to lead Bartow, with Clayton adding 10 rebounds and three assists as he stuffed the statsheet. Senior Daithan Davis also had a double-double, with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Malcolm Dewberry (14 points) and Tyrone Smith (10 points) also registered double-digits for the Yellow Jackets.
Afterward, McGriff was especially proud to say that his team — which won the state championship in 2020 a mere two weeks before the pandemic arrived — was the first Polk County boys basketball team to repeat as state champion since schools were integrated, noting that a segregation-era team from Auburndale High won back-to-back titles in the 1950s.
Here in the present day, though, the RP Funding Center was packed with Bartow’s loyal fans — clad in blue-and-orange.
“It means a lot,” Clayton said, reflecting on the turnout from the Bartow fanbase. “If COVID was not around, you would have seen a lot more orange-and-blue. … It means a lot. They help us with energy.”