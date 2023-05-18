BAM – Lake Hollingsworth stormwater project begins

LAKELAND (May 18, 2023) – Say the word “BAM,” because that is what is going to help remove stormwater pollutants that drain into Lake Hollingsworth.

“BAM” stands for underground “biosorption activated media” treatment. It is a unit that will connect to the existing stormwater pollution control device, “baffle box.”

