BAM – Lake Hollingsworth stormwater project begins

LAKELAND (May 18, 2023) – Say the word “BAM,” because that is what is going to help remove stormwater pollutants that drain into Lake Hollingsworth.
“BAM” stands for underground “biosorption activated media” treatment. It is a unit that will connect to the existing stormwater pollution control device, “baffle box.”
Then the baffle box PCD will remove gross pollutants such as sediment, litter, and debris from stormwater flows, before they drain into the lake.
In a media release issued Thursday, May 18, Kevin Cook, City of Lakeland communications director, noted that the city will begin construction to retrofit an existing PCD located at the intersection of Lake Hollingsworth Drive and Palmola Street, using innovative technology to enhance nutrient removal from stormwater that drains into Lake Hollingsworth.
All required permits have been obtained by the city, he said, and the city will use funds set aside for stormwater management and treatment within the Lake Hollingsworth drainage basin.
How it works is that a 40’ by 12’ underground BAM unit is connected to the current PCD.
“Implementation of this project will enhance the City’s ongoing efforts to reduce pollutant loads in stormwater entering Lake Hollingsworth,” Cook said. “Lake Hollingsworth has a current State Total Maximum Daily Load mandate to reduce nutrient loads entering the lake.”
Set to begin June 6, 2023, the project will be completed by Public Works Construction & Maintenance crews within a week from the construction start date.
Construction equipment can be expected in the area of Lake Hollingsworth Drive and Palmola Street, with equipment and vehicles periodically entering and leaving the site while also crossing the Lake Hollingworth recreation path. The city will provide traffic control at the recreational pathway for the safety of residents throughout the construction activities as needed. Estimated cost to complete this project is $57,000, which is provided through the FY23 Stormwater Utility Capital Improvement Projects Fund, Cook said.