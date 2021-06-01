Winter Haven Main Street staff hosted Bark in the Park May 28 in downtown Winter Haven. While there was no official attendance count, Central Park was packed.
“Apparently people were ready for the pandemic to be over,” Mayor Brad Dantzler said.
This year there was a dog race, a dog washing station and a dog exercise station. Dog owners could put their pet in a gated area, press a button, and after pressing, dogs could chase an object hooked into a mechanical string device.
To the dismay of some, it started raining during the event. A few young people were captured playing in the rain. Plenty of dogs shook the rain off.
“Main Street is alive and well,” Commissioner Brian Yates said. “There are a lot of things going on in downtown Winter Haven.”
Photos by Charles A. Baker III