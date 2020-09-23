Bartow residents will be finding their annual tax rates and other city-levied fees about the same on their 2020 tax bills, according to the city's annual $133.8 million budget recently adopted by the city commission.
The city's ad valorem tax rate will be about $3.08 per $1,000 of taxable property, which will yield the city's coffers about $2.3 million with the rest of the budget based on other fees and grants, according to figures provided by the city commission at its Sept. 9 session.
According to Bartow City Manager George Long, the property tax rate is the same as the 2019 levy. The tax assessment, along with other fees, was unanimously approved by the five-member city governing board.
Among the other fees approved to make up the budget were charges for fire protection and storm water treatment.
This year's budget for fire protection calls for the average homeowner within the city to pay anywhere from $54.98 to $123.89 for single-family properties and $123.89 for multi-family homes. The fees depend on the square footage of the property.
Commercial property rates also are based on the square footage per building and range from $97.18 per 1,000-square-feet for regular commercial buildings to $220.56 per acre for institutional facilities.
Warehouse buildings will be charged $23.52 per 1,000-square-feet, per the rates okayed by the commission.
Agricultural properties will pay from $12.51 for less than an acre to $92.25 for parcels of land of 20 or more acres.
The stormwater treatment fees range from $52.38 per single-family home, duplex or mobile home while non-residential or multi-family buildings will have to cough up about the same amount, according to Long's numbers.
The city expects to collect about $2.3 million from outright property taxes, an estimated $2.5 million from utility fees and about $1.5 million in sales, use and fuel taxes. Its enterprise funds will amount to the largest line item in the budget at $44.5 million. That includes revenues from the city's electric department which generates the most money for the city's annual income.
According to Long's budget, it will cost the city about $3.3 million for its day-to-day operations and $7 million to run the police and fire departments. Another $2 million will be set aside for maintaining its facilities, such as city hall, the electric department and other city-owned buildings.
Getting the lion's share will be the $7.8 million the city spends for it's cultural and recreational facilities, like the Bartow Municipal Library and the city's myriad of parks and recreational facilities.
The city also plans on spending just over a half a million dollars for economic development, according to the budget approved two weeks ago. Those funds are used to entice new development into the city or enhance existing operations and involve both commercial and residential development.