LAKELAND — The Bartow High boys basketball team dominated Ocala Forest in the FHSAA Class 6A State Semifinals Thursday night, topping the Wildcats 63-24 at the RP Funding Center.
Bartow (20-4) smothered its opponent on defense, limiting Forest to just seven points in the second half — including just two points in the fourth quarter.
A total of nine Yellow Jackets registered on the scoresheet, with Kjei Parker's 15 points leading the way. Iona signee Walter Clayton Jr. had 11 points and four assists as the only other player to finish in double-digits for Bartow. Daithan Davis had nine points and five rebounds — a team-high on the boards.
Bartow will face Mater Academy out of Hialeah Gardens on Saturday, March 6, in the FHSAA Class 6A State Championship. A victory would give the Yellow Jackets back-to-back state titles.
Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed live by Spectrum (more information at FHSAA.org).