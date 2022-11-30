Downtown Bartow was a burst of color for the recent 2022 Main Street Bartow Chalk Walk.
Downtown Bartow was a burst of color for the recent 2022 Main Street Bartow Chalk Walk.
Artists from many distant lands showed area residents their talents.
Winter Haven resident and chalk artist Terralynn Lake made a Loony Tunes scene. Last year, she did a portrait of Bartow City Commission member Trish Pfeiffer.
This year somebody did a nice portrait of Sheriff Grady Judd.
Lake described the artists as a relatively small group that see each other on the chalk walk circuit. She said she has been doing chalk art for around 15 years, mostly for fun but sometimes she wins a bit of money.
“It's a giant family,” Lake said. “It's great.”