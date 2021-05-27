Bartow Citrus Products $100 million expansion on Clower Street is nearing completion, the Bartow City Commission learned Monday.
Bart Plymale, BCP spokesman told commissioners the huge addition to their existing facilities should be open for use by early July. The expansion construction started last May and includes a massive refrigeration system that carries the bulk of the price, said the project's Engineer of Record Wayne Griffin.
The massive refrigeration and pumping system covers nearly half of the 90,000 square foot facility. Plymale said. There will be eight lines to carry bases and concentrates to either storage, packaging or loading into tankers, he added.
The BCP executive also said, “about 40 percent of our product will be organic, and will include everything from orange juice to fruit punch.”
Plymale also said the new plant, when completed later this summer will provide another 165 jobs to the city.
Mayor Scott Sjoblom asked if the company was already recruiting to fill those positions and was told, “yes, but if we have to we will wind up bringing some people from our Dunedin and Apopka plants until we can get people hired and trained.”
In other city business on Monday, the commission heard complaints from several Church Street residents who complained about trash being tossed into the street and cars speeding through their neighborhood.
Harold Zimmerman and Cindra Malone who both live on Church Street said speeding was a huge issue on their residential street, putting residents and their pets in harm's way.
Zimmerman also complained about people parking on grassed areas.
Mayor Scott Sjoblom asked City Manager George Long to see if the Bartow Police Department could step up speed enforcement in that area, but Long said, “we enforce it there for a few days, the speeders just go to the next block or another street. It's also not just there, it's an issue all over the city and no matter what the Police Department does, it's not going to stop.”
As to littering, Long also said signs with littering fines posted could be installed, but he also doubted their effectiveness. Commissioner Tanya Tucker, said county officials had found that when “signs like that go up, that's where they dump their trash.”
Commissioner Leo Longworth suggested the Church Street residents hold a clean-up day like the one scheduled for east Bartow on June 5. Tucker said that Keep Polk Beautiful would help them organize a pick-up day and provide hauling and publicity for their efforts.
Long also reported to the city governors that the contract with the Florida Police Chiefs' Association was nearly finished and the official search for a new chief would start in earnest. The post has been vacant for nearly a year, with Brian Dorman serving as interim chief during that time. Long had no timetable on when that slot would be permanently filled.