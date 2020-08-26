BARTOW — Hard on the heels of its first town hall meeting focused on equity, justice and parity, the Bartow City Commission decided last week to hold a second session in October to continue talks with the community and look for ways to add minority representation to city staff.
The initial virtual town hall session drew 55 participants on Aug. 11 and laid the groundwork for more sessions.
The first session, orchestrated by Commissioner Leo Longworth and moderated by Mayor Scott Sjoblom and Dr. Kenneth Stephens of Southeastern University, drew praise from community members and even lauded the Bartow Police Department for its efforts to bridge the gaps between the city’s respective communities.
“This doesn't mean we can just drop this issue now,” said Longworth at the city leaders regular session last week. “We have to let the people know that we are really going to do something and not just talk about it.”
It was agreed that another city forum would be held in October. However, a date and time was not set at the session.
“We need to get this done as soon as we can and keep the conversations going,” Longworth said, further saying the timing would depend on when the city's tech staff could arrange a second virtual session.
Longworth's words about continuing the open dialogue were echoed by Sjoblom and other commissioners and endorsed by City Manager George Long and Interim Police Chief Bryan Dorman.
The police department drew most of the comments at the original session where Dorman outlined his department's long-standing and “strictly enforced” use of force directives. Dorman said then, and reiterated last week, that those standards would be universally upheld and any officer overstepping the bounds governed by the city's lengthy policies would be fired.
The next open forum will be advertised via the Bartow Chamber of Commerce, the city's website and other routine meeting advertising channels, the commission agreed. The commission also endorsed the idea of using other local civic organizations to spread the word, once the specifics were identified.
Long was asked to prepare for the commission an overall city staffing analysis so they could see what the city's employee demographics actually are. Commissioners also asked Dorman to prepare a similar report that also includes the demographic breakdown of the department's Explorer Post and the Bartow High School Law Enforcement Academy.
“We need to find ways to encourage our minority young people to get into these activities,” Longworth said.
Dorman said that he and the police senior staff all encouraged its members to become active in the community, “not just while they are on duty, but when they are off-duty as well.” He added that such activities opened doors to more candid dialogue and understanding.
Also on Monday, the commission agreed to a “soft opening” of the now-completed but unsigned dog park at Mary Holland Park and plan on an official grand opening ceremony later in September. No date certain was set for that.
Another thorny issue the commission has tackled was formalized on Monday when the city leaders told Long to pursue the demolition of the Fort Blount Park reflecting pool and it's troubled operating system and to replace the pool with a grassy area.
Long said the demolition would cost “about $20,000” compared to the $100,000 estimated to rework the pump system and electrical operating system.
“We just need to get rid of that orange fencing as soon as we can,” Sjoblom said.
In other business, Long told the commission that the upcoming “Fall Festival”, sponsored by Main Street Bartow and scheduled for Sept. 26, would be a benchmark for scheduling other crowd-drawing activities.
“This will be a test to gauge how much the public is paying attention to the pandemic guidelines, like social distancing and wearing a mask,” he said.
Long said the festival on Central Avenue and Summerlin Street will include mask stations where the city will provide masks, if needed, and hand sanitizing stations also will be spread throughout the festival area.
“This will give us the chance to see what the safety atmosphere is, and we can then decide if other planned events need to be modified or canceled,” he said.