Bartow City Commission supports census efforts

Last week, the Bartow City Commission approved a proclamation supporting the county's efforts to encourage residents to participate in the ongoing national census.
Vice Mayor Scott Sjoblom presented the resolution to Polk County Coordinator Chanda Bennett and pledged to use city outreach methods to endorse those efforts.
Bennett told commissioners the census results were crucial because the numbers tallied determined federal funding for a myriad of activities, including education funding, law enforcement and emergency services' grants and community development grants — all of which impact both the governmental operations and services provided by both the city and the county.