Bartow City Manager George Long retired on Aug. 19 after 48 years of government service in the state of Florida.
Members of the Polk County Commission and county staff honored Long for his service. Afterward, Long thanked his fellow leaders.
“I have been around for a little while,” Long said. “I love my job and I always have but there is a last chapter of everyone's life, and sooner or later, it's going to have to be started. If it's put off too long, there really won't be much of a last chapter.”
Long began his government service 48 years ago as a firefighter in Temple Terrace. In 1981, Long relocated to Lake Park, Fla., to become its fire chief and later its city manager for five years.
In 1994, Long relocated to accept appointment as county administrator for Okeechobee County. While there, he became one of the first 200 professional administrators in the U.S. to receive the ICMA credentialed manager designation. Following 13 years of service with the county, Long relocated once again to Bartow, where he’s served as city manager since 2008.
In his retirement letter written in May, Long wrote, “I have had the privilege of leading both city and county local governments from positions of financial weakness to positions of financial strength while concurrently accomplishing substantial improvements and expansion of critical infrastructure, improving permanent facilities, timely replacing capital equipment, providing fair and competitive employment compensation, facilitating economic development, and planning for the future.”
Back in June, Bartow Mayor Steve Githens honored Long.
“George is going to be hard to replace,” Githens said. “He has done a lot of hard work in this city that is not going to be soon forgotten.”
Polk County Commissioner George Lindsey has worked together with Long for the past several years to move Polk Regional Water Cooperative efforts forward.
“I don't know what else anybody could ask for leadership in their manager,” Lindsey said. “It's been his motto throughout his career – it's about doing the right thing, the right way, for the right reason. So for everything you have done for the profession, for our community, for the city of Bartow, thank you for your service.”
Polk County Commissioner Rick Wilson is a Bartow resident.
“I thank you for your service to Bartow and I hope you have a great retirement,” Wilson said.
Polk County Manager Bill Beasley was gracious as well.
“George, I understand the walk you have had to deal with being a city manager in the county seat,” Beasley said. “It's never easy dealing with county governments and state government. Rest assured that a lot of people see that you are leaving Bartow in a better place than it was when you got here.”
Long said that he was ready for retirement.
“I have seen a lot happen, not only in our city but within the county as well,” Long said. “We have always wound up in the same place through mutual cooperation.... It's not the easiest business in the world, but it is valuable, and it is important to everyone out there that we serve.”
georgelong082422 – Bartow City Manager George Long was photographed at work in 2018. Photo by Charles A Baker III