Fort Blount Park, located in downtown Bartow across Broadway Avenue from the Polk History Center, is getting a facelift — and so is the Bartow Municipal Golf Course parking area and the new dog park in Mary Holland Park will soon be opened.
Bartow City Commissioners met last week to take action on the three thorny issues that have taken a backseat recently while city leaders concentrated on other business, including how to handle the spread of COVID-19 within the community.
At a workshop last week, the commission agreed to raze the faulty water features in the county seat's iconic park after learning that repairs to a repeatedly failing pumping system could top $100,000.
According to Catherine Vorrasi, the city’s leisure services director, the repairs were too costly, and the inoperable fountain surrounded by a semicircle of pillars also will be filled with concrete to eliminate potential safety hazards.
Vorrasi told the commission the reflecting pool was not only creating a pool of stagnant water but could present a temptation to young children. The pool has been fenced with orange mesh for months, but she maintained that the empty fountain area still presents a “potential hazard.” She said that a child could easily fall into the void that was once filled with water when the fountain was operable.
Despite Commissioner Leo Longworth's suggestion that the park could be completely removed and replaced by condominiums, which even he admitted “is really outside of the box,” and a suggestion by Commissioner James Clements that the fountain be replaced with a stage, the overall consensus was that the fountain be filled and the pool dug up and replaced with a lawn.
Vorrasi was also asked to coordinate with the city's Beautification Committee to solicit other plans to enhance the park. She also said the demolition and filling should cost the city about $20,000 to $25,000.
Commissioners also agreed to sidestep paving the parking lot at the Municipal Golf Course parking lot and, over the objections voiced by Clements, to remove at least four ancient oak trees and pare back others that could threaten the golf club should they not withstand a severe storm.
The city recently had a study performed by an arborist whose detailed report indicated the four trees were unhealthy and should be removed.
Also at issue at the golf course on Idlewood Avenue was the tree-studded parking areas. Commissioners considered paving the parking lot, however, the arborist's report indicated that paving over roots of some of the sprawling oaks in the area could result in their loss or damage.
Following another lengthy discussion, the commission opted to have Vorassi establish a “more defined” parking plan and step up maintenance on the trees, including trimming and demossing. Vorassi said she could mark spaces with curbstones and use a gravel-like covering, rather than asphalt, to cover the parking area. That would allow rainfall and runoff to drain and still maintain the viability of the trees, she said.
Lastly, the commission agreed to sign designs for the new dog park the city has installed at Mary Holland Park.
The designs submitted to the commission follow the city's logo design and are replacing the earlier suggested “Bark Park” name with “Dog Park.” The park should undergo a soft opening in the next week or so, Vorassi said, and a formal opening would be scheduled “in about a month.”