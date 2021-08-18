After some fits and starts, the Bartow City Commission approved a Polk County request to relocate a controversial Confederate monument from the grounds of the Polk County Historical Museum to the city’s historical Oak Hill Cemetery.
The Polk County Commission made the request after the monument honoring 79 Polk County Confederate Army draftees in the “South Florida Bulldogs” 7th Florida Infantry Regiment, Company E raised hackles before the county’s Historical Commission several months ago.
The monument will be placed in Oak Hill by the county and the city will take no responsibility for its upkeep or maintenance, the city leaders decided last Monday.
The monument will be placed near the graves of some 42 Confederate dead as well as a number of the city’s founding fathers, said Polk Historical Manager Myrtice Young.
Only one resident spoke out about the monument. S.L. Frisbie, former editor of the Polk County Democrat, reminded the City Commission that the county’s Historical Commission had asked the county to alter the existing monument by covering the CSA’s battle flag and erect another monument celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation, a request that was denied.
“Somewhere that jumped the tracks and you (the city commission) should get together with the county and go back to that,” he said.
That request triggered some missteps where motions were bandied about before the final decision was made.
Before the final decision, commissioners took the opportunity to voice their opinions about the issue.
Commissioner Billy Simpson said, “This pays tribute to those men and their families and moving it is the right thing to do and is not meant to be negative.”
Leo Longworth, the city’s only black commissioner, said “most African Americans would want the flag covered and to erect a companion monument about the Emancipation Proclamation, but I’m OK with moving it to Oak Hill.”
Mayor Scott Sjoblom explained that he had “wrestled with this” and agreed to the relocation.
“I recognize I’m in the minority here and I know it represents the families of those who served, but it still seems we’re protecting a system that continues to protect slavery,” he said. “This is a testament to that reality and to be on public display is not appropriate. But it is a part of our history and should be used as a teaching tool.”
Commissioner Steve Githens added, “We can’t erase the past and we certainly don’t want to repeat it.”
Simpson added “This is a tough decision, but for the betterment of the community, it’s proper to move it to Oak Hill.”
The final vote was three to one, with Commissioner Steve Githens voting against the relocation, saying the flag should be removed from the monument.
The final decision also rests on assurances that the city would incur no costs relative to the relocation or the upkeep of the memorial stone.