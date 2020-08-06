BARTOW — The Bartow City Commission last week took a day-and-a-half to devote to developing the city's strategic action plan for the coming fiscal year.
Among the top items on the city commission's list of things to do were: where to come up with money for expanding and upgrading the city's infrastructure; developing a proactive communications and outreach strategy; reviewing the city's employee pension plan; developing a master plan for the Leisure Services and Parks department; pursuing a racial equity dialog plan, and two long-standing issues: what to do with the reflecting pool in Fort Blount Park and the historic Cigar Factory building.
During the sessions held July 28-29, the commission, guided by consultant Lyle Sumek, also outlined goals for the city's administrators that included overhauling the city's employee classification and pay system; hiring a new police chief; completing the phosphate plant project to provide electric infrastructure and expansion funding agreement; finalizing a lien collection ordinance; developing a strategy to make the city a quiet zone to restrict the noise levels of the CSX Railroad through the city limits; and completing the city's master plan.
The racial equity issue, one which Commissioner Leo Longworth has raised on multiple occasinos, is expected to look into ways to increase the hiring of more minority workers, particularly in the police department.
Bartow City Manager George Long told the commission that finding and keeping minority law enforcement officers has been a long-standing issue that “will not be easily resolved,” adding that “we can't hire somebody who doesn't apply.”
He also said that the city department functions as a “stepping stone” for many officers.
“They sign on with us and once they have a few years experience, they move on to bigger departments,” the city manager said.
Long also told commissioners that the issue permeates the entire city, particularly with younger applicants.
“They come in, and then realize that the opportunities for advancement are limited, just because our police force is small. When you have a department our size, there just aren't that many opportunities to go up through the ranks,” Long said.
He added that similar issues are found in virtually every department.
“This is a good place to work, we have good benefits,” Long said. “But when there are only so many higher positions available, they leave.”
Longworth has maintained that the city's entire workforce should reflect the demographics of the city and concentrate on recruiting “minorities and especially people of color.”
The commission also briefly discussed what should be done with the reflecting pool in the Fort Blount Park that flanks the Polk County Courthouse and the Polk County History Center.
The pump system that was installed when the park was built years ago has failed, and would be costly to replace, earlier reports say. The pool has been drained and is presently fenced off with orange mesh. Commissioner James Clements has suggested the reflecting pool be replaced with a stage to be used for community events and another suggestion was to install restrooms to serve downtown activities.
At the strategic planning session, Commissioner Steve Githens suggested the reflecting pool be replaced with pavers instead. The commission is waiting for estimates on repairs or stage construction before taking any formal action at a later session.
The perennial cigar factory issue, which involves a building that is historically significant off East Main Street, has long been an issue for the commission. The city acquired the building from Polk County, but it has been dormant for years and is in disrepair.
Commissioner Billy Simpson said at Wednesday's session “it'll take at least $7 million to make that building usable,” and, along with Clements and Longworth, suggested the building should be razed.
Funding the expensive repairs required to refurbish the building has been the central issue since the city took ownership.
At the planning sessions last week, the issue was handed off to the Community Redevelopment Agency, a citizen board that helps with development within the city limits. Mayor Scott Sjoblom suggested “we need to just let the process play out through the master plan.”
The city is in the preliminary phases of developing that master plan, but there is no specific date set for the completion of that city-wide plan.
The cigar factory lies within the CRA's purview, the commission noted, and that agency has plans to develop the area surrounding it into what is called Bartow Commons. The CRA's plans include both residential and commercial development. It has earlier been discussed that the building be renovated into a community center, but the city has maintained a lack of funding has limited those plans.
Long suggested the city board set aside the issue for an in-depth discussion at a later date, but no time certain was determined at the planning workshop.
Also under Long's marching orders were suggestions that the city revamp its website, the administration perform a comprehensive review of its fees and rates schedules, pursue upgrading both water and sewer lines, take a look at the functionality of all city facilities and look into a location for an additional fire station.
As an adjunct to the commission's planning process, the board held a joint session Wednesday with the CRA and set goals for that board to address in the coming fiscal year. The CRA governing board is comprised of city residents and business persons appointed by the city commission.
Those goals included helping fund more homes in the central city area; what to do with the vacant building that once housed the state Parole and Probation Department on Main Street; updates its own strategic plans; continuing the development of the Bartow Commons and to develop additional information for more small business development.
The city commission also suggested that the CRA work more closely with the Economic Development Council to enhance and encourage development opportunities within the city.
The city's strategic plan will be formalized in the coming weeks, however, no time certain for its adoption was scheduled at Wednesday's session.