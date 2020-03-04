BARTOW — City commissioners were expected to meet the morning of March 4 to discuss two issues: signage for the city's nearly-finished dog park, located within Mary Holland Park, and what to do about parking issues at the city's golf course.
Bartow City Manager George Long recently asked commissioners to hold a special work session to hone in on the two matters.
The city's new dog park is nearing completion. Long explained that before the park could officially open, the design and language for signage had to be decided and the sign installed.
Bartow is building the no-leash dog park within the bounds of the existing park in south Bartow. The dog park has been under construction for several months and will consist of an enclosed area where dog owners can bring their animals to mix with other dogs and run around without a leash.
“We have to decide how many signs we want, what we want them to say and where to put them,” Long told commissioners two weeks ago.
The park, with a reported price tag of about $50,000, was originally slated to open in February. Now it is expected to open later this month, when the signs have been developed and installed, said Long.
Also, the commission was to spend time discussing whether to work out a new parking scheme at the Bartow Municipal Golf Course around existing trees, or instead to take down the trees to help create additional parking slots for golfers and clubhouse restaurant patrons.
“We have to decide whether we prefer more parking or (to) keep the trees,” Long said.
The Bartow golf course, located on Idlewood Avenue, features an 18-hole, par-72 course and has been a Bartow recreational feature since its first iteration in 1919 as a nine-hole facility. It was expanded to an 18-hole course in the 1920s.
The existing clubhouse sits in a tree-lined locale, which Long explained, includes some trees that arborists have said need removing.
“We need to decide which trees we are going to take down, take them all down or what,” Long told the city commission. “There is a bit of a conflict here. Some of the trees in the parking area need to come down, along with some on the course, and we need guidance on whether to take down all the trees near the clubhouse to provide more parking — or try to save as many as we can.”
He added that the golf course's popularity during some months creates a parking problem with limited spaces. The golf course is also the home of Mulligan's Restaurant and Sports Bar, which often adds to the parking concerns because it offers breakfast and lunch menus during peak tee times.