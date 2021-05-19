Bartow city commissioners have been working on the Bartow master plan of late, a plan which does not get changed often and prioritizes improvements to the city.
GAI Consulting of Orlando staff suggesting creating more opportunities for affordable housing, building additional streetscapes and establishing pedestrian malls to increase foot traffic through the downtown area.
Chief planner Andy McCown outlined plans to improve the intersection of First Street and Main Street and suggested demolishing the Thompson Cigar Factory building to make way for a park and the construction of multi-family homes. McCown said this intersection improvement and associated landscaping would also boost the visibility of the historic L.B. Brown House.
McCown said a connection of existing bicycle paths near Church Street would be another method the city could employ to lure cyclists into the downtown area. An extension of bike paths on north Wilson Street were also presented.
On west Main, McCown suggested adding another park along with higher density housing.
The proposed master plan also includes taking land north of Main adjacent to the cigar factory for multi-family housing.
The proposed master plan also includes an expansion of the city fiber optic service to include broadband access throughout the city.
No date was set for the completion of the plan or when the commission will approve it.