The storied Bartow High School competitive cheerleading program won yet another FHSAA championship this past weekend, with the Yellow Jackets placing first in the FHSAA Class 2A Large Co-Ed Division.
Bartow’s score of 88.40 bested runner-up Fleming Island’s 82.60 and Orlando’s Freedom High’s 64.10. The championships were held at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville on Friday, Jan. 31.
The Yellow Jackets joined two other Polk County squads in taking home state championship hardware. George Jenkins won the state title for FHSAA Class 2A Medium Non-Tumbling and Lakeland won the state title for FHSAA Class 2A Extra Large Non-Tumbling.