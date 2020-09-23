The Bartow Chapter DAR was organized 90 years ago on September 17, 1930, and continues as a service organization.
DAR members across the nation have reported sewing and distributing more than 700,000 face masks, and many of these came from Bartow DAR members. Karen Campbell’s latest count is 4,850 face masks that went to the Navajo reservation in Arizona, Guardian ad Litem program in Bartow, hospitals in Bartow and Lake Wales and other sites. She also made matching scrub hats and masks for a VA Hospital physicians group. Her 1947 Singer featherweight machine sewed most of the masks because her expensive 2-year old machine could not penetrate the multiple layers of materials.
Now, Karen is using her leftover material scraps to make quilts that she will donate to a veterans home in upstate New York, where her 87-year old brother is a resident. Kerry Kennedy sewed 100 masks, with most going to the Hawthorne Inn in Winter Haven. Sharon Snyder also made and donated masks.
Celebrating Constitution Week
The Bartow City Commission proclaimed September 17-23 as Constitution Week. Because of COVID-19, Bartow DAR’s annual Constitution Day luncheon was cancelled and members instead “Rang the Bells Across Bartow” at 4 p.m. on Constitution Day to commemorate the nation’s Constitution.
The Bartow Fire Department rolled out its 1927 American LaFrance fire truck that is reserved for special occasions and rang its bell. Lloyd Harris wore his tricorner hat while ringing the historic 1887 Old Elias bell at First Presbyterian Church 27 times — once for each of the Constitution’s 27 Amendments — and S.L. Frisbie rang the bell at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.