Years of playing and growing up together turned out to be an advantage for the Bartow Dixie Youth AAA (9-10-year-old) baseball Orange All-Stars.
The team captured the District 7 title on June 8 with a 22-5, run-rule victory over Hardee to advance to the state tournament June 25 in Marianna.
It’s just another stop on a long journey for 12 young players who started as kindergarteners together.
“They’ve been together since they were 5-years-old,” said Bartow Orange Coach Robert Bearden.
The team played together during the COVID years as much as they could. Then regular-season play returned. Early in the District 7 tournament, Bartow defeated Hardee 6-0, but they broke out the bats in the championship game.
“Hardee is a great team,” Bearden said. “We hit better, we pitched better, and we played better as a team.”
Bartow’s Rodney Stephens set the tone with three runs scored on three hits and an RBI in the leadoff position.
Preston Merkle knocked in three runs. Winning pitcher Carter Bascomb drove in two runs. Brayden Smith scored three times and drove in a run. Luke Graham scored four runs. R.J. Bearden scored two runs and drove in one. Zayden Browne also knocked in a run. Jacoby Williams scored three times and stole two bases.
Also playing for Bartow were Aiden Sumner, Chase Vastine, Caleb Witmer and Landon Sayles.