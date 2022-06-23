The Bartow Dixie Youth T-ball All-Star team claimed the District 7 championship with a 24-13 victory over North Lakeland, June 21, at the George Pittas Complex.
The Bartow squad advances to the state tournament to be held July 2 in Sebring.
The Bartow coach-pitch All-Stars took second in the district tournament, falling to North Lakeland, 16-6.
Playing T-ball for Bartow will be Sergio Sanchez, J.D. O’Neil, Brendan Breeden, Rodney Perez, Oakley Ivers, Josue Mendiola, Colt Reifenrath, Tarrance Bennett, Emma Wiggins, Gerardo Zavalla, Adrian Pena and Dawson English.