Bartow High School varsity football head coach Richard Tate won the Tampa Bay Buccaneers High School Coach of the Week award for Week Three on Oct. 3.
Winners of the award receive a $2,500 grant from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation to help maintain and upgrade their football program.
Kathleen High School varsity football coach Kenny Strong won the honor in Week One
Previously, Lake Wales High School head football coach Tavaris Johnson was named the 2019 Buccaneers High School Coach of the Year on Dec. 29, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.