Bartow may have to wait until New Year’s to find out who will take outgoing Mayor Scott Sjoblom’s place on the city governing board.
Commissioners learned via a workshop and formalized at last week’s commission meeting, they have 60 days to name Sjoblom’s replacement representing the city’s central district.
Sjoblom surprised everyone last meeting by announcing his resignation, saying he was taking a higher leadership role in the Polk/Hardee health departments and was told he could not do both jobs.
He said the health department’s ethics advisors told him trying to do both jobs could result in potential “conflict of interest” situations.
He tendered his resignation with Nov. 15 noted as his last day of official service.
Commissioners, explained City Attorney Sean Parker at last Monday’s formal session, have two months to find a replacement to serve the remaining two and a half years of Sjoblom’s term.
He said the city charter suggested the city begin accepting applications from anyone interested in holding the job, and the commission would then whittle that number down to a final selection.
All the requirements to run for the commission will apply to anyone seeking to join the commission, i.e. residency, background, etc.
Commissioners also will hold a education and orientation session to bring the selectee up to speed on issues prominent on the city’s agenda, said the outgoing mayor.
“People don’t realize how much more there is to this job than just coming to two meetings a money,” Sjoblom said. “There’s always a mountain of information to read to be prepared when it’s time to make a decision that will affect this city,” he explained.
He added, “There’s a lot of prep time because the choices we have to make can be tricky.”
Commissioner Billy Simpson also reminded the public that, “Anyone can apply. This is open to the public and anyone who applies will be considered.”
Applications can be obtained at the city clerk’s office during regular business hours, Parker said.
In other business, the city approved a plan by Stuart Crossing developers to down-size some of the residential lots proposed in the northeast Bartow development when it was explained that the down-sizing of the residential lots would allow for widening access roads into and out of the subdivision, located north of Bartow Regional Medical Center and adjacent to Bartow Ford. Off Ernest Smith Boulevard.
The development calls for as many as 1,000 homes, both single-family homes and apartments, officials said.
The city also learned it was in line to receive about $112,000in an enormous lawsuit involving the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture opioids, a highly addictive medication normally used to treat pain.
The lawsuit, in the works for years, is being settled with numerous cities and counties, said Parker.
The city plans to partner with Polk County and other municipalities to use these funds to educate, treat and inform the public about the dangers of misusing this medication.
Commissioners unanimously approved joining the county in this effort. No dates for when the abatement plan will be in place or what the total amount available for this effort will be.