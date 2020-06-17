LAKELAND — Around 400 graduating seniors from Bartow High School, the Bartow International Baccalaureate and Summerlin Academy were joined by family and friends for a commencement ceremony at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland this past Friday, June 12.
Polk County Public Schools moved its graduation ceremonies to the stadium, also known as Tiger Town, to enable events that med with local, state and federal guidelines in light of the pandemic. As such, the joyous occasion had plenty of indicators reflecting the unique circumstances around it, including face masks worn by grads and attendees and families in the stands spread apart to meet guidelines.