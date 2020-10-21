The Bartow and Lake Wales varsity football teams remained undefeated last Friday, while Fort Meade reached the .500 mark the same night with its second straight victory.
Bartow (5-0) relied on its offense, defense and special teams to score 42 first-quarter points en route to a 62-6 win over Liberty, while Lake Wales (3-0) led 35-0 at halftime against Hardee on its way to a 41-16 triumph.
The Yellow Jackets and Highlanders are scheduled to meet on Nov. 6 in the week leading up to the Florida High School Athletic Association state playoffs.
As for Fort Meade, the host Miners (3-3) followed up a shutout win over Avon Park on Oct. 9 by defeating Discovery High 56-16.
Demarea Johnson accounted for four touchdowns and the Fort Meade defense intercepted five passes in a game reportedly limited to three quarters due to a power outage.