Bartow man killed by gun shot while riding dirt bike

A 34-year-old Bartow man from Gordon Heights was killed by an apparent single gunshot while riding a dirt bike Sunday afternoon, March 26, and Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the shooter.
“At this stage of the investigation, we don’t know why the victim was murdered,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in a Tuesday morning media release.
“Somebody out there has information, even the smallest detail that could help us capture the killer. A family has lost a loved-one, and we need to bring his killer to justice,” Judd said.
According to reports, around 2:09 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported dirt bike crash on Wheeler Street, northeast of Bartow. When first responders arrived, they discovered the crash victim had a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy of the victim on Monday revealed that a bullet entered the victim’s lower right back and traveled through his kidney, diaphragm, and lung.
Witnesses told PCSO detectives they heard at least one gunshot in the area.
The PCSO says that anyone with information about this murder should contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Anonymous tips can be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), and if an arrest is made based on a tip, the tipster would be eligible for a $3,000 reward.