Bartow man killed by gun shot while riding dirt bike
Graphic provided by Polk County Sheriff's Office

A 34-year-old Bartow man from Gordon Heights was killed by an apparent single gunshot while riding a dirt bike Sunday afternoon, March 26, and Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the shooter.

“At this stage of the investigation, we don’t know why the victim was murdered,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in a Tuesday morning media release.

