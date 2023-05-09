Bartow mayor and vice mayor swear-in for new terms

City of Bartow Mayor Steve Githens and Mayor Pro-Tem Leo Longworth were sworn in for their new terms this month.  

 Photo provided by City of Bartow

The beginning of May at the City of Bartow was met with new terms for both Steve Githens and Leo Longworth. Githens, the newly elected mayor, returns for his new term, as does Leo Longworth, as vice-mayor.

The men ran for office in the recent municipal elections in hopes to keep their position.

