Bartow mayor and vice mayor swear-in for new terms

The beginning of May at the City of Bartow was met with new terms for both Steve Githens and Leo Longworth. Githens, the newly elected mayor, returns for his new term, as does Leo Longworth, as vice-mayor.
The men ran for office in the recent municipal elections in hopes to keep their position.
Githens, having run on a “pro-first responder” platform, had supported the idea of hiring one officer per shift for Bartow Police and one firefighter per shift for the Fire Department. He had noted that the work pace was going to be different under the new city manager, and several projects are in the master plan to keep up with Bartow’s growing development.
The City of Bartow had other changes as well – as former city manager, George A. Long retired, and Winter Haven’s former city manager, Mike Herr, took the helm.
The city is also looking for a new Community Redevelopment Agency executive director.